Second man charged in Prince Albert homicide
A second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Ninth Street East, according to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).
While officers found "evidence of a serious assault" there was no victim, PAPS said in a previous news release.
Investigators later learned Byron Bear, 27, was killed in the assault, according to PAPS. He was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7.
Earlier this week, a 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Now, police say Raine Farrow, 37, is also charged with second-degree murder in Bear's death.
Farrow was arrested on Wednesday.
He was expected to appear in court on Friday.
