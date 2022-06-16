Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April

A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.

The RCMP responded to a report of shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane in Moncton around 6:10 a.m. on April 25.

Police say a man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as Joedin Leger and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say there was someone inside the home at the time of the shooting, but that person wasn’t injured.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Hunter Nash England of Moncton was arrested in the Elgin, N.B., area. He appeared in Moncton provincial court Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder. England was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on June 27 at 11 a.m.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man in Moncton Thursday in connection with the investigation. He will appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP also arrested a Moncton man on an unrelated matter on June 9. During their investigation, police determined the man had allegedly been involved in Leger’s death.

Riley Sheldon Philips was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday. He appeared in Moncton provincial court that day and was remanded into custody.

Phillips is due back in court on June 27 at 11 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.