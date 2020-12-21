A second person has been charged in a kidnapping case in Sault Ste. Marie in which a victim was injected with a noxious substance, forced into a vehicle and held for three days.

A 38-year-old man was charged Dec. 18, after a 52-year-old man was charged Dec. 14 by Sault Ste. Marie Police in connection with the same incident.

Police said the suspects approached the victim Nov. 25, injected them with drugs, forced them into a vehicle and drove to a residence.

The victim was restrained and threatened, but managed to escape Nov. 28 and contact police.

"A subsequent search found the accused to be in possession of a single round of ammunition while prohibited from possessing ammunition," police said.

The 38-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance, uttering threats, assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was held for bail court.