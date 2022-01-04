Second man injured in Toronto shooting dies in hospital

A second man injured in a triple shooting in Etobicoke last night has died of his injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial complex at 150 Thirtieth Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they located two men on scene suffering from gunshot wounds and a woman nearby with injuries. Two of those victims, both of whom are male, were rushed to hospital with serious injures where one of them was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Tuesday, police said the second male victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police identified the deceased victims late Tuesday as 24-year-old Minyali Wur of Mississauga and 20-year-old Chudier Reat of Mississauga. They also released a photo of Reat.

Their deaths are Toronto’s third and fourth homicides of 2022.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information concerning this investigation, or have dash camera or video surveillance of the area,” police said in a release.