Second Manitoba ICU patient dies in Ontario, first patient set to be transferred to Alberta

A second ICU patient from Manitoba that was transferred to Ontario has died.

Shared Health confirmed the news Thursday in its daily COVID-19 update saying the death was a woman in her 50s who had been in Ontario since May 23.

On Wednesday, three more COVID patients were sent to Ontario hospitals and three patients were returned.

Shared Health said more patients are scheduled to be transferred on Thursday including the first patient being sent to Alberta.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services announced the province would be able to accept up to 10 ICU patients from Manitoba.

Since May 18, Manitoba has sent 51 patients out of the province; 49 to Ontario and two to Saskatchewan.

There are currently 37 patients in Ontario and two in Saskatchewan. Ten patients have been returned to Manitoba.

"We continue to be grateful to the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as the Canadian Armed Forces, for their ongoing support in the care of Manitoba patients," said Shared Health.

Shared Health said there are 127 patients in Manitoba ICUs, including 68 who have COVID-19. Seven of those COVID patients were admitted to ICU in the last 24 hours.

Before the pandemic, Manitoba’s baseline ICU capacity was 72 patients.