Second meteor spotted in southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday

A second meteor was spotted over southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday night.

Scott Young, the planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, confirmed that the meteor seems to have been over the Interlake, but was seen in southern Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North Dakota.

Video shows a stream of bright light soaring through the sky before disappearing

I have two cameras at my cabin on east shore on lake Winnipeg. Can’t explain this fire in the sky. Lit up the night like broad daylight for a second! #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/ZBZjFfN5mW

Roger Rempel, a Winnipeg resident, posted video on Twitter from a pair of doorbell cameras at his cottage in Grand Marais. He said he received a notification from the cameras at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“Usually, you get a small snippet of video; this one looked like an explosion,” he said.

Rempel said he had never seen anything like this before.

“It was a real treat to see my cameras automatically capture something that that was that remarkable flying through the sky,” he said.

News of this meteor comes after CTV News Winnipeg reported a rare meteor, believed to be the size of a basketball, was spotted in Manitoba overnight on Tuesday.

‘LIKE WINNING THE METEOR LOTTERY’

Young said seeing meteors clearly in the same place, two nights in a row doesn’t happen often.

“Seeing two of them back-to-back in the same region, you know, 24-hours apart or whatever is really, really unusual,” he said. “It's like winning the meteor lottery pretty much in terms of being really, really unlikely.”

Young said those who did see the meteor on Wednesday were treated to something spectacular.

“The meteor was exceptionally bright. It was coming almost straight down,” he said. “And so the view was spectacular for the people that saw it. It flared up into a couple of pieces, had a nice long tail, (it was) really, really beautiful.”

Young said there is no way to predict when a meteor will fall, so people should consider themselves lucky if they see them.

People who have witnessed the meteor can report it to the International Meteor Organization to help track its path.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Danton Unger.