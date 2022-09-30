Second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa

The second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was marked in Ottawa through new traditions amongst survivors, their families and supporters.

Many coming together to mark the dark history of Canada’s past.

It’s a difficult day for Shirley Quedent’s husband, a survivor.

"It still affects him today and we brought our grandson to give him some support and life. A life-giving energy and medicine as a young one," Quedent said.

Quedent’s grandson placing a pair of children’s shoes at a memorial spot.

"My brother-in-law told me his shoes were all torn apart when they got there," she said. "There was no soles left and that’s what it means, children put your shoes on and try to get home."

Hundreds walked from Parliament Hill to LeBreton Flats on Friday, carrying a banner with the names of children who died within the school system.

"To support the whole concept of moving forward and healing together," said Susan Anthony, whose sister-in-law is a survivor.

There’s grief passed down through generations, as many have not yet healed from the trauma.

“Right now we are not mourning and grieving, we are still educating the Canadian population,” said Gabrielle Fayant, co-founder of the Assembly of Seven Generations.

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, Marie Wilson, says this day is momentous, but there is work to be done.

“As many survivors told us when they spoke to us during the commission, they raised their children the way they themselves had been raised, which is often in the context of anger and violence," Wilson said.

Flags throughout the national capital region, including at Parliament Hill, Ottawa City Hall, and city buildings were lowered to half-mast in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The first plaque about residential schools unveiled in Ottawa. A plaque to remember Dr. Bryce, who called the schools a national crime.

"A lot of people may not be aware that Ottawa was command and control of residential schools and yet this is the very first plaque in downtown Ottawa," said Cindy Blackstock, spokesperson for the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

Blackstock says they are hoping to build this plaque to become part of a historical walk through the Nation’s Capital, teaching about the atrocities of the past.