Second New Brunswicker dies from blood-clot disorder caused by AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A second New Brunswicker has died from a blood clot disorder associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The person, who was in their 50s, received the vaccine on April 11 and went to hospital 17 days later. They were previously reported as hospitalized.

"The risks associated with this vaccine are rare, but they're real as we've seen today," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said Friday afternoon during a news conference.

This is the second death caused by Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) reported in New Brunswick.

"On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I extend heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of this person," said New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. "While this death is truly tragic, it is important to remember that the risks of dying from COVID-19 are far greater than the risks associated with receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. I encourage everyone who is eligible to listen to the advice of Public Health and get vaccinated."

15 NEW CASES REPORTED

New Brunswick reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, including three outside the province. There are now 127 active cases in New Brunswick, including 17 New Brunswickers who are outside the province.

