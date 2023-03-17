Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane in London, Ont. has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
The London Police Service has confirmed to CTV News London that the second officer who was injured during a 12-hour-long standoff and subsequent shooting at 621 Kipps Lane on March 11 has been released from the hospital.
Early last Saturday morning, a 41-year-old man was found inside an apartment building on Kipps Lane with multiple stab wounds, and was later pronounced deceased.
The victim was later identified as Joel Cameron.
A lengthy standoff ensued and police allege the suspect opened fire at two police officers.
They both suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The first officer was released from hospital earlier this week.
The accused, 42-year-old Adrian Neil Campbell, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
