Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
Ontario Provincial Police say it's part of the same investigation that led to the February arrest of a 47-year-old employee at the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on drug trafficking and breach of trust charges.
Police say investigators seized over 1,100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 120 grams of suspected fentanyl.
The OPP say they arrested a second Collins Bay Institution employee last month on two counts of conspiracy to commit an offence and breach of trust by a peace officer.
Police say the 40-year-old is also charged under a federal corrections law with bringing contraband into the prison and delivering it to inmates.
OPP say a man who was incarcerated at Collins Bay Institution has also been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Police say he has since been transferred to a Quebec federal prison.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
