Second person arrested in connection to Brantford homicide

Brantford police have arrested a second man in connection to the homicide of 19-year-old Nebiyu Myers.

In a Saturday news release, officials say 19-year-old Cleveland Vanevery of Ohsweken has been charged with first degree murder, firearm offences, possession, and breaching a court order.

Myers was found inside a residence on April 17 around 1 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they do not believe the incident was random.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Elijah Marfoh of Brantford was arrested in connection to the homicide and charged with first-degree murder, several firearm offences, and breaching a court order.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.