Second person arrested in connection with attack on man walking his dog
Winnipeg police have arrested a second person wanted in connection with an attack on a man walking his dog in September.
A warrant had been issued for 20-year-old Cordell Lionel Thomas. He was arrested on Nov. 18 on the strength of that warrant for aggravated assault, possessing a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Police said the arrest comes after a man in his 70s was walking his dog in the morning of Sept. 7 near Burrows Avenue and Charles Street.
The man was stopped by a woman who began yelling at him and as that happened, two men crossed the street and he was attacked from behind with a knife.
The man was eventually able to call police and he was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries.
On Nov. 14, police arrested a 20-year-old woman and she was charged with aggravated assault.
None of the charges against either individual have been proven in court.
Winnipeg police are thanking the public for helping in the investigation.
