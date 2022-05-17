Second person charged after shots fired in east London, Ont. neighbourhood

A second person has been charged after shots were fired in an east London, Ont. neighbourhood last Wednesday, according to police.

A 21-year-old man is facing eight charges including possess loaded regulated firearm and discharge firearm being reckless as to the life and safety of another person.

Police say the name of the accused will not be released because it could potentially identify a 16-year-old youth who is also facing charges.

Officers responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. on May 11 after a call from a citizen reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue.

According to police, evidence that a firearm was discharged was found and no injuries were reported.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged.