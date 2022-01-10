Second person charged in case of parcel containing firearm delivered to wrong address in Elliot Lake

A second person has been charged in a case in which a firearm was delivered to the wrong address in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 43-year-old suspect, also from Elliot Lake, was involved in the case and has now been charged.

The incident began Dec. 20, when the OPP were contacted about a missing pistol. Police said a parcel containing the gun was delivered to the wrong address.

"The person at that address accepted the parcel regardless," police said, and refused several requests to return it.

They were charged with several offences, including obstruction, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, two counts of failing to follow probation orders, opening someone else's mail and dangerous operation.

Then on Jan. 9, the second suspect was arrested. They are charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and opening mail that doesn't belong to them.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Feb. 1.