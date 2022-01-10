Second person charged in case of parcel containing firearm delivered to wrong address in Elliot Lake
A second person has been charged in a case in which a firearm was delivered to the wrong address in Elliot Lake.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 43-year-old suspect, also from Elliot Lake, was involved in the case and has now been charged.
The incident began Dec. 20, when the OPP were contacted about a missing pistol. Police said a parcel containing the gun was delivered to the wrong address.
"The person at that address accepted the parcel regardless," police said, and refused several requests to return it.
They were charged with several offences, including obstruction, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, two counts of failing to follow probation orders, opening someone else's mail and dangerous operation.
Then on Jan. 9, the second suspect was arrested. They are charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and opening mail that doesn't belong to them.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Feb. 1.
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.
-
New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditionsManitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.
-
City hall looks to tighten rules for election signs before 2022 campaign seasonCouncillors want to ensure new restrictions on the size and placement of election signs won’t also restrict democracy.