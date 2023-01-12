Calgary man charged with intimidating judge during COVID-19 restriction trial: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged another person with the intimidation of a Manitoba judge in connection to an incident that happened during the pandemic.

In a news release, the WPS says Randal Jay Cameron, 45, was arrested Jan. 11 in Calgary on the strength of a Canada-wide warrant.

He has been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant and attempting to obstruct justice.

Winnipeg police say the arrest is in connection to a case in June 2021 in which Manitoba Judge Glen Joyal was followed by a private investigator to try and catch him breaking public health restrictions.

Several Manitoba churches were being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) during a challenge against public health orders at the time, and Joyal was presiding over the case.

John Carpay – then head of the JCCF – has admitted to hiring the private investigator and publicly apologized. He was arrested by Calgary police on Dec. 31 and faces the same two charges as Cameron.

The WPS said Cameron was given a release order by a Judicial Justice of the Peace. They do not anticipate any further arrests in the case.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the JCCF for comment. All charges have yet to be proven in court.