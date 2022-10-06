Second person charged in Powerview homicide: RCMP
RCMP have charged a second person in connection with a homicide that killed a 20-year-old in Powerview-Pine Falls in June.
The incident took place on June 3 near Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls. According to RCMP, two pedestrians were “intentionally” hit by a vehicle. One of the victims, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second victim, a 20-year-old man, died.
Mounties charged a 15-year-old girl from Sagkeeng First Nation with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.
On Thursday, RCMP announced that an 18-year-old woman from Fort Alexander was arrested and charged on Oct. 4. The woman, who was not named as she was 17 at the time of the incident, was also charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.
She was scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court on Thursday.
RCMP continue to investigate.
