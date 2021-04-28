Second person charged six months after body found in Red River

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second person in connection with a homicide investigation after a body was found in the Red River in October 2020.

Police said 21-year-old Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder, in addition to three additional warrants, at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood. The charge has not been proven in court.

The arrest comes more than six months after the body of 29-year-old Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed was found in the Red River. Police said a person had been walking their dog near Churchill Drive and Hay Street, when they found the body on Oct. 12, 2020.

Police said the Homicide Unit determined Ahmed had been killed at a residence in the Fort Garry area days earlier.

On January 19, 2021, police arrested 28-year-old Jesse James Daher and charged him with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.