A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to the homicide of a Manitoba woman whose remains were found in Portage la Prairie.

On Friday, officers from the RCMP and the Manitoba First Nation Police Service arrested 36-year-old Tova Jeanine Peters at a Winnipeg residence and charged them with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to murder in connection to the death of Tamara Benoit (Norman).

The charges have not been proven in court.

This comes one day after Mounties announced they had arrested 37-year-old Ryan Peters, who is facing the same charges, as well as a 15-year-old boy who was later released without charges.

The charges against Ryan Peters have not been proven in court.

Benoit (Norman) was reported missing from Winnipeg on July 10. Nearly two months later, her remains were found near Cottonwood Drive in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said Tova Jeanine Peters remains in custody and the investigation continues.

-with files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre