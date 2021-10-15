Second person dies after car vs train crash in Tottenham, police say

Police confirm a second person has died following a crash involving a car and a train Thursday night in Tottenham.

According to police, the crash happened on the 5th Line around 11 p.m.

Police say five people were in the car at the time of the crash, all sustaining injuries ranging from serious to critical.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four of the occupants were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say one of the patients succumbed to their injuries.

The road was closed for the investigation. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.