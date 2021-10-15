Two dead after car and train collide in Tottenham, Ont.; three others hospitalized

Police confirm that two women died and three other people were injured after a car and a train collided Thursday night in Tottenham.

Police say the women, aged 19 and 25, were in a four-door car with a male driver and two other women when the collision happened on the 5th Line around 11 p.m.

Police say one woman died at the scene and the other in hospital.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the train pushed the car along the tracks towards the 6th Line.

The other three occupants of the vehicle, all in their 20s, were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the train signals were flashing at the time of the collision, but there are no arm barriers at that particular crossing.

It's not yet clear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks as the train approached, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.