Second person dies after cars collide in northeastern New Brunswick

A second person has died after two vehicles collided in Pokemouche, N.B., over the weekend.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 11 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the crash happened when the driver of a southbound car crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car.

A 73-year-old woman from Caraquet, N.B., who was a passenger in the first vehicle, died at the scene.

Both drivers and a passenger in the second car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police now say a 69-year-old woman from Caraquet has since died from her injuries.

It isn’t clear whether the woman had been driving one of the vehicles or was the passenger in the second vehicle. CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for clarification.

Route 11 was closed for about five hours, but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.