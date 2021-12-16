Second person dies after crash near Owen Sound, Ont.

A three-year-old girl who was injured in a crash involving a propane truck late last month has now died.

Grey Bruce OPP say Erika Joseph of Georgian Bluffs succumbed to her injuries.

She was being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries after an early morning collision on Nov. 30.

The driver of the vehicle she was in, her father Brandon Joseph, 27, died the day of the crash.

An online obituary for the little girl says she died Dec. 10 at Children's Hospital in London and thanks staff for their efforts.

It continues, "Erika was our shooting star. Her life was illuminating, leaving a significant impact on all of us, etching herself on our souls forever. We are all better people for having had Erika in our lives, if only briefly.

The driver of the propane truck was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Grey Road 17 between Concession 10 and Concession 14.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.