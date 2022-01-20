Second person dies after two-alarm fire at home in Toronto's west end: police

A second person has died following a two-alarm fire in the basement of a home in the city's west end on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to a home on Gladstone Avenue near Shanly Street, just north of Bloor Street, for a reported fire at around 7 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a "very difficult and deep-seated basement fire," Toronto Fire Acting Chief Jim Jessop said on Wednesday.

Two people were pulled from the home without vital signs, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but police confirmed Thursday that he has now died of his injuries.

Several firefighters were assessed by paramedics after being overcome by heat but are expected to be OK, Jessop said on Wednesday night.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating the deadly fire and roads are currently closed in the area.

Police have not released the names or ages of the two victims.