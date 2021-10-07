Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel: James Borowski, 56, of Guelph.
The second victim, the driver of the northbound vehicle, has succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Marcel Morin, 40, from Thornloe.
Earlier in the week, the OPP said a northbound pickup truck crossed lanes and hit another pickup headed in the opposite direction.
"The driver of the southbound vehicle was located deceased in the vehicle and is awaiting a post-mortem examination in Toronto," police said in a news release.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
