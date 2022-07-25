Second person dies from collision near Drayton, police identify victims
A second person has died following a fatal collision Monday near Drayton, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced deceased.
Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as 76-years-old Robert Geffs, and the passenger has been identified as 29-years-old Mark Albrecht. Police said both were from the Tiverton area.
On July 25, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 10.
Police closed the intersection for several hours to investigate.
Wellington County OPP along with the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Ornge and the Mapleton Fire Department attended the scene.
