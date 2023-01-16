Second person dies in The Pas, incident being treated as homicide: RCMP

RCMP says a second person has died following an incident in The Pas that is being treated as a homicide.

Officers were called to a home early Sunday morning for reports of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found two victims close to each other, both with “obvious signs of trauma.” One person was pronounced dead, while the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.

RCMP said on Monday that the second person has since died from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.