Second person succumbs to injuries from Molesworth, Ont. crash

A second person has died as a result of their injuries stemming from a collision between two vehicles in North Perth on March 31.

Following the collision near Molesworth, one driver was transported to local hospital and was later lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. They have since died from their injuries.

Police have identified the second victim as Evonne Bierworth, 75, from Hanover, Ont.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on March 31, Perth County OPP, Perth County Paramedic Services and the North Perth Fire Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision at Perth Line 86, at Perth Road 178, in the Municipality of North Perth.

One driver died at the scene and one passenger was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8444 (TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.