Second phase of Manitoba's reopening to commence Saturday, includes indoor gatherings

The second round of Manitoba's reopening plan will begin this weekend.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the new round of reduced restrictions, which will take effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The new orders include:

Indoor gatherings at private residences with a maximum of five people, plus household members;

Indoor gatherings at public spaces with a maximum of 25 people;

Outdoor gatherings on private properties will see the limit increase to 25 people;

Public outdoor gatherings will be increased to 150 people;

Retail businesses can have 50 per cent capacity or 500 people;

Restaurants can now have their capacity at 50 per cent. The number of people at outdoor tables will remain at eight, while indoor dining must be people from the same household or those who are all fully vaccinated. Restaurant hours can also extend to midnight and people will not be required to buy food while drinking alcohol. VLTs can also be operated with proper spacing;

Appointments are no longer needed for personal services such as hairstylists;

Capacity at dance, theatre and music school is now at 50 per cent with a maximum of 25 people per group;

Day camps can now have groups of 25;

Outdoor recreation such as games and practices can happen with a group of 50 people and spectators don't count toward capacity;

Gyms and fitness centres can have 50 per cent capacity. Masks and physical distancing are still required;

Outdoor weddings and funerals can have capacity limits of 150 people, while indoor events can have 25 people;

Libraries can open at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 150 people;

Faith-based gatherings can happen at 50 per cent capacity or 150 people indoors, but masks and physical distancing are needed between households;

Fully immunized Manitobans can now attend movie theatres, bingo halls, VLT lounges and casinos, museums and galleries; and

Outdoor professional sports events can operate at 100 per cent capacity after an approved event plan in consultation with public health.

These orders are going to be in place until Aug. 7, 2021.

The latest round of public health orders arrived earlier than the original Aug. 2 date the province had suggested as part of its reopening plan.

The third phase of reopening is scheduled to happen on Labour Day long weekend as long as 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent get their second dose.

As of Wednesday, 76.7 per cent of eligible Manitoba have received their first dose and 58.5 per cent have received their second dose.

Roussin said it is hard to determine an exact time when the third phase of reopening could happen, but he thinks it is possible it could happen early.

"We've been early at each phase so far, and we're quite hopeful we're going to be early for the next phase," said Roussin. "It's really up to Manitobans to continue to get the vaccine, to continue to follow the fundamentals, keep these numbers down, but we're quite hopeful that we will be able to continue our reopening plans, probably ahead of schedule."

Roussin was also asked if there are any plans to relax mask rules anytime soon. He said at this moment, masks allow the province to loosen other aspects of the orders.

"We are moving toward a post-pandemic Manitoba where we're going to be in a place where we have recommendations regarding many things, including masks, but we're not there quite yet."

OPENING UP FOR VACCINATED MANITOBANS

The province's top doctor also addressed Manitoba's plan to open certain businesses and facilities for those who are fully vaccinated.

He said these decisions are currently interim measures, but it allows Manitoba to open up more right now.

"We know (getting) vaccines is the best way, the safest way to protect ourselves, the people around us and other Manitobans, and because so many Manitobans stepped up to get vaccinated, we're in a position to be able to open things up in Manitoba," he said.

"We're in a position to be able to open up even more of Manitoba to fully vaccinated people because we know the power of that vaccine. There's very few breakthrough cases that we see and then even fewer severe outcomes in people who are vaccinated."

Pallister added that eventually these restrictions will be coming off for everybody but that will not happen until the vaccine targets are hit.

"Yes, people who get double vaccinated have additional advantages in this short-term period, we're trying to do that, of course, to be safe and to encourage others to do the same, but also everyone who isn't vaccinated or has yet to decide whether they want a first or second vaccine benefits as well," said Pallister.

"The special circumstances around being able to go to a movie or a Bomber game if you're double vaccinated are extra privileges. But everyone else gets to enjoy more liberty in terms of going shopping or going to a restaurant or going to enjoy the company of others in greater numbers. These are good, good things. So everyone wins with this."