Second photo released of vehicle in relation to fatal hit-and-run
London police have released another photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.
According to police, the blue sedan may have a broken windshield on the passenger side, damage to the front bumper and hood and a loud exhaust system.
Witnesses have also told police there may have been multiple people inside the car at the time of the crash.
On Sept. 18 at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the scene of Hamilton Road and Little Grey Road for a report of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a car.
The pedestrian later died of his injuries and was identified as 29-year-old Jibin Benoy, a Fanshawe student originally from India.
Benoy was biking home after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery when the hit-and-run occurred.
