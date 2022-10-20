Second photo released of vehicle in relation to fatal hit-and-run

London police have released another photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

According to police, the blue sedan may have a broken windshield on the passenger side, damage to the front bumper and hood and a loud exhaust system.

Witnesses have also told police there may have been multiple people inside the car at the time of the crash.

On Sept. 18 at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the scene of Hamilton Road and Little Grey Road for a report of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a car.

The pedestrian later died of his injuries and was identified as 29-year-old Jibin Benoy, a Fanshawe student originally from India.

Benoy was biking home after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery when the hit-and-run occurred.