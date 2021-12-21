Second positive COVID-19 case at Chippewa Secondary School

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) has confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case involving a member of the Chippewa Secondary School community. NNDSB is working closely with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit to provide information about staff and students for contact tracing. Anyone identified as a high-risk exposure will be contacted by public health. The health unit has dismissed the affected class and two bus routes. The school will remain open to in-person learning and the health unit has not declared an outbreak.