Second robbery at Barrie Circle K in less than 24 hours

Barrie police are investigating a second armed robbery at a convenience store in less than 24 hours.

According to police, the most recent incident happened Saturday around 10:45 p.m. at the Circle K location at 221 Ferndale Drive South. Police say he was carrying a knife.

A quantity of cash and some cigarettes were taken in the robbery. The suspect was last seen fleeing the store on foot in the direction of Ferndale Drive.

He is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", with above ear length dark hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black fleece sweater with a black baseball cap and knee-length shorts with the Superman symbol on the front and brown moccasins.

The suspect is also described as having a large tattoo with 187 on the back of his right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police by emailing bcarleton@barriepolice.ca.