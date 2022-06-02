Second round of LDD moth spraying scheduled for Toronto

Aerial spraying for the tree-damaging LDD moth continues in various neighbourhoods across Toronto tomorrow.

Weather-permitting, on Friday, June 3, from 5 to 8:30 a.m., biological pesticide will be disseminated in parts of wards 4 (Parkdale-High Park), 6 (York Centre), 15 (Don Valley West), 16 (Don Valley East), 17 (Don Valley North), 18 (Willowdale), and 21 (Scarborough Centre).

Motorists should note High Park will be off limits to vehicles during that time.

All insecticides used are non-toxic to humans, birds, mammals, adult moths, butterflies, bees, and other insects.

Anyone concerned about being negatively affected should avoid the area during and after spraying.

Residents can visit the City of Toronto’s Interactive LDD moth Treatment Map to see if their neighbourhood is in a spray zone.

The City of Toronto first sprayed some of its tree canopy last weekend.

Aerial spraying is one of the most effective ways to manage an outbreak of this non-native moth, which feeds on the leaves of trees and can cause extensive defoliation of the tree canopy. The last time the city employed this method was in 2020.

Other ways to control LDD moths include tree injections, egg mass removal, and ground spraying.

In recent years, LDD moth populations have been increasing across Toronto.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry this is the worst infestation in Ontario in 30 years.

Last summer, a significant portion of Toronto’s tree canopy was decimated by LDD moths. To manage the situation this year, the city will be spraying roughly 80,000 acres of both private and public land in the coming weeks.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns should contact 311.