Second round of public meetings to discuss Thousand Islands Parkway Recreational Trail scheduled for this week

A second round of public meetings are being held this week to discuss the development of the Thousand Islands Parkway Recreational Trail.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SPLC) and the Ontario Trails Council (OTC) will hold the meetings virtually this Wednesday and Thursday.

The first round of meetings in June received significant public interest, with items discussed including pedestrian and cyclist safety, adequate parking and proper signage along the trail.

"There's all kinds of those types of issues that came to the floor and I'm sure we'll hear even more during the next four public meetings," St. Lawrence Parks Commission Chair Bob Runciman told CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday.

"We had good turnouts for both of them," Runciman said. "We got a mix of suggestions, complaints, and ideas, so I think we came out of it feeling pretty positive. We've got two more sets of theses public meetings and then we move one to hopefully form the committee in September."

The Thousand Islands Parkway trail runs through two different municipalities, the Township of Front of Yonge and the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.

"We have both townships, where they were at loggerheads last winter, one wanting to take a position differing the other township (attending the meeting), so I think working together is going to be helpful and has been helpful up to this point and time," added Runciman. He emphasized that it's important to register for the meetings if you live along the parkway or in the surrounding area.

"It was a pretty controversial issue earlier this year, in terms of plowing, and so many people walk on the trail and ride their bicycles, run, and not just from the two townships that house the parkway but from surrounding areas as well," Runciman said. "Especially during the pandemic, it's been really a popular location.

"It's popular for tourism as well," he added. "We have some of the tourism folks engaging in these meetings as well. It's important there's no doubt about it."

The SLPC and OTC are working under a formal memorandum, with the OTC helping guide the public consultation process.

The aim is to have a formal trail committee established in September. The independent body will guide decision-making and oversee safe and responsible public use of the trail.

You can register for the two upcoming meetings through the St. Lawrence Parks website.