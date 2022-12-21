Second shift is staying at Windsor Assembly Plant

As promised by Stellantis, workers on the second shift at Windsor Assembly Plant are no longer at risk of losing their jobs.

The automaker sent a letter to the union this week to rescind the cancellation of the second shift.

According to Unifor Local 444 reps, that keeps roughly 1,800 people on the job.

As for the return of the third shift, union reps say it's contingent on retooling the plant, as part of the company's commitment to spend $3.6 billion to create a flex EV line.

The union believe retooling is likely to take place in the summer of 2023.