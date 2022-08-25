Second Stage of Procurement Begins for Prince Albert Victoria Hospital

A Saskatoon-based company will advance to the second stage of procurement for the expansion and redevelopment of the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

The province announced that PCL Construction Management Inc. (PCL) has met the qualification to participate in the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Modified Request For Proposals (RFP).

“The increased capacity will allow more patients to stay close to home while receiving the care they need,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.

The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project involves constructing a new multi-level acute care tower, replacing the adult mental health space and renovating the existing building.

The Government of Saskatchewan is funding the entire project. The community plans to fundraise to purchase additional furnishing.

The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Modified RFP will close in Spring 2023. The results will be announced following the evaluation of PCL's bid submissions.

PCL's team includes Kirsten Reite Architecture of Vancouver, Smith and Andersen Consulting Engineering Burnaby and Delco Automation Inc. of Saskatoon.

The modified RFP is a competitive process. PCL must submit their design plans and demonstrate how they plan to meet the project’s technical and cost requirements.

Their bid will be assessed against a shadow bid developed by Independent Cost Consultant (ICC) to assess value and validate current market conditions.

SaskBuilds and Procurement says SSA Quality Surveyors Ltd. will serve as the Independent Cost Consultant for this procurement and assess value and validate market conditions.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the expansion will allow them to increase patient capacity and expand the scope of services offered to the public in acute care, mental health and addictions services.