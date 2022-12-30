Second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are enjoying a second day of record-breaking warm temperatures, as the stretch of mild December weather continues into the final days of the year.
The temperature hit 9.5 C at 2 p.m., making it the warmest Dec. 30 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 6.0 C set back in 1990.
Ottawa also set a temperature record on Thursday, with a high of 6.9 C. The previous record for warmest Dec. 29 in Ottawa was 6.6 C, set in 2018.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for Ottawa.
The mild weather is expected to continue in the capital for another week.
The forecast calls for periods of drizzle changing to periods of rain this evening. Amount 5 mm. Low plus 4 C.
Rain continuing on Saturday. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Temperature falling to plus 1 C.
It will be a rainy New Year’s Eve night and the overnight low will be 1 C.
On Sunday – cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 2 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 14 C.
