Second Sudbury man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Bruce Avenue fire that killed three

Sudbury police have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the fatal fire in the Flour Mill that killed three people.

Officials say a fire was deliberately set around 4:45 a.m. April 11 at 744 Bruce Avenue at the city's largest family townhouse complex formerly known as Ryan Heights.

Approximately 15 people had to be evacuated from several units and three people died as a result of the blaze. A 26-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 50-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

A 37-year-old man was able to escape by jumping from a second-story window.

On Saturday around 3:25 p.m., detectives arrested 48-year-old Fernand Bolduc and charged him with:

Three counts of being a party to the offence of first-degree murder

Party to the offence of attempted murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Party to the offence of arson – disregard for human life

Another man, 25-year-old Liam Stinson was arrested and charged with the same crimes on April 20.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we are actively seeking information in relation to additional individuals who are believed to be involved in this incident," police said. "If you have any information related to the identities of other individuals who were involved or if you have video footage of the fire, we ask that you please contact us at 705-675-9171."