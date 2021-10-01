Second suspect arrested after Hwy. 401 assault
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A second person has been arrested following an assault on Highway 401, according to police.
On Thursday, Oxford OPP with assistance from Oneida police, took a 26-year-old man into custody and charged him with assault and three counts of failure to comply with release order.
Police responded to the initial incident on the 401 in Southwest Oxford Township on Wednesday where it was reported a physical fight had erupted between three people with a witness intervening.
Two suspects fled on foot and a victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
A 27-year-old from London, was arrested following the incident on Wednesday and charged with assault and failure to comply with a release order.
