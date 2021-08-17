Second suspect arrested after man fell through ceiling at scene of a break-in

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a break-in in northern Ontario last month after evading police twice.

The 30-year-old man from Cobalt, Ont., is accused of breaking into a Temiskaming Shores business located on Main Street in the early hours of July 29.

Officers were called to the crime in progress shortly before 2 a.m. and found a 36-year-old suspect inside after they attempted to flee by crawling into the ceiling.

"A short time after, the accused fell through the tiles and was immediately arrested by police," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police said the second suspect was recognized by officers in Cobalt during an unrelated investigation on Aug. 10 but fled on foot when approached. He was not mentioned in the first police news release about the incident.

It wasn't until Aug. 16 that he was arrested in connection to the July break-in after being spotted by patrol officers on Jamieson Street in the same city.

Police found "a quantity of pills" during his arrest, but did not specify what they were or suspected to be.

He is charged with:

Break and enter a place – commit an indictable offence

Mischief under $5,000

Escaping lawful custody

Failure to comply with a probation order

Disobeying an order of the court

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

"The Temiskaming OPP would like to remind the public to report all suspicious activity to police. Try to obtain as much information as possible while assuring your safety and do not interfere with the crime scene," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.