Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
On July 7 shortly after 8 p.m., police said, officers attended the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue for an ambulance call at a nearby residence.
A woman was in the rear parking lot of 1910 Gerrard Street East at that time when a suspect shot her, police said.
She has since been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police issued arrest warrants for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and Chelsey Mais, 29, both of Toronto, as a result of the investigation.
Hirsch was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He was arrested and charged days later on July 16.
On Saturday, police announced that Mais, who was wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, was arrested on July 22.
She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Saturday morning.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.
Crant is Toronto’s 35th murder victim of the year.