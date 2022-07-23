Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting

A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.

On July 7 shortly after 8 p.m., police said, officers attended the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue for an ambulance call at a nearby residence.

A woman was in the rear parking lot of 1910 Gerrard Street East at that time when a suspect shot her, police said.

She has since been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.

Police issued arrest warrants for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and Chelsey Mais, 29, both of Toronto, as a result of the investigation.

Hirsch was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He was arrested and charged days later on July 16.

On Saturday, police announced that Mais, who was wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, was arrested on July 22.

She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.

Crant is Toronto’s 35th murder victim of the year.