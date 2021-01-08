A second suspect involved in an alleged home invasion-style robbery on Jan. 3 in the 100 bock of King Street has been arrested.

The suspect, who fled the scene of the robbery was arrested on Friday in relation to her outstanding warrants.

As previously reported, police arrested a male in regard to the alleged robbery, which involved the two suspects entering an apartment with a hatchet and a pipe after falsely identifying themselves as officers.

The 25-year-old female suspect along with a 24-year-old male from London who was arrested the day of the robbery, have been jointly charged with robbery with violence, aggravated assault, breaking and entering and personating a peace officer.