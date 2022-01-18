Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University student

A man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.

London police say 19-year-old Haroun Raselma was taken into custody Tuesday morning and being held pending a court appearance.

Raselma had been charged with manslaughter through a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the death of Gabriel Neil.

Neil, 18, of Barrie, Ont., died in hospital after an assault in the area of Western and Sarnia roads, near the Western University campus, in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2021.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, was arrested the day after Neil's death and charged with manslaughter.