Second suspect charged in 2020 Hamilton shooting that killed 17-year-old girl
Hamilton police have charged a second suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a teenage girl in 2020.
On the early morning of July 16, 2020, police responded to a shooting in a residence on St. Matthews Avenue.
When they arrived at the home, they found 17-year-old Myah Larmond suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
She was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Police subsequently arrested 21-year-old Davonte Skye-Davis and charged him with one count of manslaughter.
Police previously said that Larmond was not the intended target and evidence suggested that “carelessness and recklessness” led to the shooting.
On Friday, after more than a year since the shooting, police announced that they have arrested another man who they said fled the scene.
Hamilton resident Cadence Beauparlant, 20, was charged with manslaughter and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm. He appeared in court Friday.
Police said they “are satisfied that all persons at the house party at the time of the shooting have been identified.”
-
Sneak peek inside new lockers to curb bike theft downtown London, Ont.Cyclists can soon breath a little easier when they visit downtown London.
-
MLHU issues single-day heat alert for SaturdayThanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Saturday.
-
Pedestrian dead following collision in Sarnia Ont: PoliceFriday night, Sarnia Ont., emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead on Tashmoo Avenue, South of Churchill road.
-
Even from within: Manitoba premier faces opposition to completing his agendaManitoba Premier Brian Pallister's decades-long career in politics is not ending quietly.
-
Man hit while walking on Hwy. 2 south of Airdrie, Alta., suffers serious injuriesThe southbound lanes of Highway 2 were shut for several hours south of Airdrie, Alta. early Saturday morning after a man was reportedly hit while walking in the middle of the road.
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.; Seven cases totalPrince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Liberal, Conservative race narrowing, Nanos survey suggestsThe race between the Liberals and the Conservatives is narrowing with upward movement in favour of the Conservatives as week one of the federal election campaign comes to a close, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail.
-
Ontario sees highest number of COVID-19 cases since early June, 18 cases in OttawaAcross Ontario, there are 689 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early JuneOntario is reporting another spike in COVID-19 cases, logging the highest number of new infections since early June.