A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place in Winnipeg in July 2020.

On July 21, Winnipeg police officers found Cody Alexander Sleigh, 31, with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Main Street. Sleigh died on July 23.

Sleigh, who was originally from British Columbia, was living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

The homicide unit investigated the incident and identified two suspects who had left Winnipeg and gone back to British Columbia, where they are both from.

On Sept. 7, Kleon Cassidy Pop, 32, was arrested in Williams Lake, B.C., and sent back to Winnipeg. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police then issued a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder for the second suspect, 19-year-old Dyllan Petrin.

On Jan. 19, Petrin was found in Vancouver. He was arrested on two Canada-wide warrants in connection to the Winnipeg homicide, as well as a kidnapping investigation in Surrey, B.C.

On Jan. 23, Petrin was sent back to Winnipeg and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sleigh.

None of the charges related to this investigation have been proven in court.