Second suspect charged with murder in shooting at Owen Sound apartment
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a second suspect in connection with a homicide in July.
A 25-year-old man from North York is charged with first-degree murder following a shooting at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West on July 11.
Officers have also arrested a 34-year-old Owen Sound man and charged him with first-degree murder in what they call a targeted shooting.
Investigators are asking the public to submit video footage from July 10 to July 11 between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. that could provide evidence in the case.
They seek surveillance video of the following areas:
- Alpha Street to 1st Ave West, between 10th Street West and 14th Street West.
- 2nd Ave West to 8th Ave West, between 26th Street West and 29th Street West.
- 2nd Ave East to 4th Ave East, between 17th Street East and 18th Street East
The investigation is ongoing.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
