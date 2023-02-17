iHeartRadio

Second suspect faces charges in July shooting near Halifax Common: police


image.jpg

A second person is now facing charges in connection with a shooting that sent one man to hospital last July in Halifax.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of Cunard Street around 8:30 p.m. on July 6.

Officers found a man, 31, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thursday night, the Halifax Regional Police Quick Response Unit arrested a suspect in a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S.

Thomas Junior Downey, 36, was due in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of:

  • possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • possession of a firearm without a licence
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • careless use of a firearm
  • use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • robbery with a firearm
  • aggravated assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • discharging a firearm with intent
  • failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Downey’s arrest comes after police arrested and charged Megan Alana Lake, 29, at the scene of the shooting for a separate warrant. The next day, she was charged with the following charges in relation to the shooting:

  • robbery
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • careless use of a firearm
  • possession of a firearm without a licence
  • discharging a firearm
  • two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
  • two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Lake was scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charges.

12