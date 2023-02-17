Second suspect faces charges in July shooting near Halifax Common: police
A second person is now facing charges in connection with a shooting that sent one man to hospital last July in Halifax.
Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of Cunard Street around 8:30 p.m. on July 6.
Officers found a man, 31, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday night, the Halifax Regional Police Quick Response Unit arrested a suspect in a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S.
Thomas Junior Downey, 36, was due in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of:
- possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition
- possession of a firearm without a licence
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- careless use of a firearm
- use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- robbery with a firearm
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- discharging a firearm with intent
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Downey’s arrest comes after police arrested and charged Megan Alana Lake, 29, at the scene of the shooting for a separate warrant. The next day, she was charged with the following charges in relation to the shooting:
- robbery
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a firearm without a licence
- discharging a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
- two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Lake was scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charges.