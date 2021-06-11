Second suspect identified and charged after McEwan Ave homicide

Windsor police have identified and charged a second suspect after a homicide on McEwan Avenue.

Officers responded to the 500 block of McEwan Avenue for a report of an assault with a weapon on Tuesday, May 18 around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man had sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Toronto man, succumbed to his injuries.

Frederick Leon, 26, year old male from Toronto, is charged with first degree murder.

Prince Charles, 25, of Windsor has also been charged with murder.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.