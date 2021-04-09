Second suspect in east London murder arrested in Mitchell, Ont.

Members of the London Police Services Emergency Response Unit have arrested a man wanted for second-degree murder in a stabbing death in east London.

On Monday night police responded to an address on Hilton Place and found a man who had been stabbed.

Alex Pacheco, 28, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Following an investigation police charged two men with second-degree murder.

Jessie Aaron McConnell was arrested soon after the stabbing but a second suspect, Jonathon Ysebaert, 27, remained at large.

Thursday night police caught up with Ysebaert in Mitchell and placed him under arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.