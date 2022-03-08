Second teen arrested in death of Winnipeg man found in Assiniboine Park

A second teen has been arrested and charged in the death of a Winnipeg man who was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police said on March 4, detectives with the major crimes unit arrested a 17-year-old male from Warren, Man., in connection with the death of 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg.

Enns was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park in the early morning hours of Feb. 26.

The teen has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery and has been detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

This is the second person to be arrested in connection with the death. Nearly a week ago, police arrested a 15-year-old girl from Stonewall who was also charged with second-degree murder and robbery.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.

The girl's lawyer, David Wolfe Walker, previously told CTV News the girl denies the allegations.

"She is a petite, 15-year-old girl with no criminal record from a small town. As more evidence flows in, it will become clear to the court and media that there is no air of reality to her being the perpetrator," Walker said in a statement to CTV News on March 4.

Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News the two teens are known to each other, but would not elaborate.

"They were charged part and parcel with the same crime," he said.

Carver was not able to say if Enns knew the teens prior to Feb. 26 – the day he was found dead. However, he said the charges against the teens speak to the nature of what investigators believe happened.

"The burden of proof to get public prosecutions to concur with a charge of second-degree murder indicates a level of coordination and planning – premeditation. And both are charged with robbery as well," Carver said.

He said no other arrests in connection with the death are expected as investigators believe the investigation has concluded.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.